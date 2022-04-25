 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Christian Fromhertz
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 6:43pm   Comments
Share:
2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Christian Fromhertz

Benzinga and Lupton Capital are hosting the premier event for traders in May and you don't want to miss it.

The 2022 FinTwit Conference will be held May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to share ideas and discuss all things finance-related. 

This is the place where hundreds of active traders from across the globe gather to share ideas, tools and strategies. Previous FinTwit Conference attendees have walked away with improved trading success rates and valuable relationships. 

The 2022 conference will feature some of the most recognized names in trading and investing, including Christian Fromhertz, CEO of The Tribeca Trade Group.

Speaker Spotlight: Fromhertz is the former director of ETF and delta one trading at Bank Of America Corp.'s (NYSE: BACMerrill Lynch. He founded the Tribeca Trade Group in 2016 after working in investment banking, trading and financial services for more than 15 years. 

The Tribeca Trade Group deploys a macro and company-specific approach in order to identify trends and relative strength across global markets. Fromhertz is mainly focused on momentum and trend trading. 

Those who are interested in attending the conference can purchase event tickets and reserve hotel rooms via this link. The website also provides further details about the event including the speakers, sponsors and more. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Twitter + Elon = Twitterverse Eruption: How The Social Media Platform's Denizens Reacted To Musk Buyout
An Orange Ray Of Light For Truth Social? Trump Says 'No' To Twitter Return Despite Musk News
Markets Pare Early Losses As Musk-Twitter Agree On Buyout Deal
Dogecoin Soars As Musk Strikes Twitter Deal: Where's The Crypto Headed Next?
Takeover Secured: Elon Musk, The World's Richest Person, To Buy Twitter For $44B
Musk Is Now Twitter's Big Bird, Multiple Reports Say
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 2022 FinTwit Conference Benzinga Christian Fromhertz FinTwitNews Social Media Events General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com