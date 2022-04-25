2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Christian Fromhertz

Benzinga and Lupton Capital are hosting the premier event for traders in May and you don't want to miss it.

The 2022 FinTwit Conference will be held May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to share ideas and discuss all things finance-related.

This is the place where hundreds of active traders from across the globe gather to share ideas, tools and strategies. Previous FinTwit Conference attendees have walked away with improved trading success rates and valuable relationships.

The 2022 conference will feature some of the most recognized names in trading and investing, including Christian Fromhertz, CEO of The Tribeca Trade Group.

Speaker Spotlight: Fromhertz is the former director of ETF and delta one trading at Bank Of America Corp.'s (NYSE: BAC) Merrill Lynch. He founded the Tribeca Trade Group in 2016 after working in investment banking, trading and financial services for more than 15 years.

The Tribeca Trade Group deploys a macro and company-specific approach in order to identify trends and relative strength across global markets. Fromhertz is mainly focused on momentum and trend trading.

Those who are interested in attending the conference can purchase event tickets and reserve hotel rooms via this link. The website also provides further details about the event including the speakers, sponsors and more.