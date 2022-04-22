Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Ternium (NYSE:TX) - P/E: 2.36 Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) - P/E: 5.53 Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) - P/E: 4.82 Chemours (NYSE:CC) - P/E: 9.76 Nucor (NYSE:NUE) - P/E: 7.58

Ternium saw a decrease in earnings per share from 6.12 in Q3 to $5.08 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.23%, which has increased by 2.53% from last quarter's yield of 1.7%.

Cleveland-Cliffs has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.71, which has decreased by 3.93% compared to Q4, which was 1.78. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.25%, which has increased by 0.33% from 2.92% in the previous quarter.

Equinox Gold has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.25, which has increased by 1150.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.02. Most recently, Chemours reported earnings per share at $0.81, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $1.27. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.89%, which has decreased by 0.56% from 3.45% last quarter.

Nucor's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $7.67, whereas in Q4, they were at 7.97. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.63%, which has decreased by 0.28% from 1.91% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.