Goldman Sachs And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Enfusion

The Trade: Enfusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFN) Director FTV IV, L.P. sold a total of 4,075,531 shares at an average price of $15.90. The insider received around $64.78 million from selling those shares.

Enfusion, last month, reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance. What Enfusion Does: Enfusion Inc is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider focused on transforming the investment management industry.

Airbnb

The Trade: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Chief Financial Officer Dave Stephenson sold a total of 35,000 shares at an average price of $177.81. The insider received around $6.22 million from selling those shares.

Citigroup recently upgraded Airbnb from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $214 to $200. What Airbnb Does: Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences.

Goldman Sachs

The Trade: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) Director, Chairman of the Board and CEO David Solomon sold a total of 9,768 shares at an average price of $334.57. The insider received around $3.27 million as a result of the transaction.

(NYSE: GS) Director, Chairman of the Board and CEO David Solomon sold a total of 9,768 shares at an average price of $334.57. The insider received around $3.27 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Goldman Sachs recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Goldman Sachs recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. What Goldman Sachs Does: Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (45%), asset management (20%), and consumer and wealth management (15%) segments.

Boston Scientific