Budweiser Parent Plans To Sell Interest In Russian JV
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 7:32am   Comments
  • Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) plans to sell its non-controlling interest in the AB InBev Efes joint venture.
  • The company is in talks with its partner, Turkish Brewer Anadolu Efes, to acquire the interest.
  • AB InBev’s request regarding the suspension of the license for the production and sale of Bud in Russia will also be part of a potential transaction.
  • The company had previously announced it is forfeiting all financial benefits as a non-controlling partner from the joint venture operations.
  • As a consequence, AB InBev is de-recognizing the investments in AB InBev Efes and will report a $1.1 billion non-cash impairment charge as part of its first-quarter results.
  • Price Action: BUD shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $60.31 in premarket on the last check Friday.

