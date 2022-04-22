 Skip to main content

Ferrari To Recall 2,222 Cars In China: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 7:07am   Comments
  • Luxury sports car maker Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) is set to recall 2,222 cars in China due to faulty braking systems, Reuters reported.
  • The brake risk may result in reduced braking performance or failure.
  • The company will recall cars imported between March 2010 and March 2019, starting from May 30.
  • The models marked for recall include 458 Italia, Speciale, and Spider.
  • Price Action: RACE shares are down 1.35% at $213.96 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

