Ferrari To Recall 2,222 Cars In China: Reuters
- Luxury sports car maker Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) is set to recall 2,222 cars in China due to faulty braking systems, Reuters reported.
- The brake risk may result in reduced braking performance or failure.
- The company will recall cars imported between March 2010 and March 2019, starting from May 30.
- The models marked for recall include 458 Italia, Speciale, and Spider.
- Price Action: RACE shares are down 1.35% at $213.96 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
