Kraft Heinz Inks Multi-Year Cloud, AI Agreement With Microsoft
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has partnered with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to develop digital solutions for the supply chain process.
- The multi-year cloud and AI agreement will focus on joint innovations across Kraft Heinz operations and product portfolios.
- Kraft Heinz will migrate most of its global data center assets to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to SAP on Azure.
- Through this adaptation, Kraft Heinz expects to reimagine its day-to-day operations, create a more collaborative supply chain, and improve consumer experiences by using real-time predictive analytics to enhance inventory transparency and anticipate consumer and channel demand.
- Price Action: KHC shares traded higher by 2.32% at $44.36 on the last check Thursday.
