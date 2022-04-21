 Skip to main content

Kraft Heinz Inks Multi-Year Cloud, AI Agreement With Microsoft
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 2:45pm   Comments
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHChas partnered with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to develop digital solutions for the supply chain process.
  • The multi-year cloud and AI agreement will focus on joint innovations across Kraft Heinz operations and product portfolios.
  • Kraft Heinz will migrate most of its global data center assets to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to SAP on Azure.
  • Through this adaptation, Kraft Heinz expects to reimagine its day-to-day operations, create a more collaborative supply chain, and improve consumer experiences by using real-time predictive analytics to enhance inventory transparency and anticipate consumer and channel demand.
  • Price Action: KHC shares traded higher by 2.32% at $44.36 on the last check Thursday.

