Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) Launches Aggregate Gaming System

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has gone live with GMX-Ag, its proprietary B2B aggregate gaming system. According to the announcement, the system has eight established online casino operators in six countries.

The seamless turnkey iGaming system features the best casino, sportsbook and live-gaming content available through a single integration with the operators’ existing business systems; GMX-Ag also provides a single wallet for players. “The adoption of the GMX-Ag system is both strategic and timely,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman in the press release.

“It expands our B2B offerings to operators in the Asia Pacific (“APAC”) region, our traditional market, and at the same time opens new market opportunities for Golden Matrix outside of APAC. In addition to enhancing organic growth, we are focused on entering new international markets through the acquisition of B2B and B2C businesses with strong revenues and profitability. We expect our growth strategy to expand the GMGI brand and accelerate the company’s global market penetration.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/hrrRW

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, which are located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company’s platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. As a result of its 80% controlling ownership interest in UK-based RKings Competitions Ltd., Golden Matrix also generates revenues from RKings’ scalable B2C tournament platform. The company’s sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law. To learn more about the company, please visit www.GoldenMatrix.com.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.