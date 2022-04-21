 Skip to main content

Wells Fargo Shared Its View On Block, Lam Research, Okta
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 3:50pm   Comments
Wells Fargo saw Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) as a unique disruptor within Fintech and looked to sustain share gains by its Square and Cash App businesses over the next two years. 

Square appears particularly well-positioned to gain share as it continues moving upmarket and expanding internationally. Similarly, it saw Cash App's growth remains strong as it continues attracting highly engaged users to the platform.

Further, it also appreciated the ongoing "connecting" of Square and Cash App (along with Afterpay). It expects the dynamics would support Block's solid and above-peer revenue and gross profit growth rates, driving further appreciation in the shares and rated SQ Overweight.

Wells Fargo was positive on the LT positioning of Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), given 1) the rising capital intensity in memory and 2) Lam's competitive positioning for deep etch combined with architectural ships driving incremental opportunities.

It maintained that Equal Weight rating is driven by a preference for companies most exposed to lead-edge foundry/logic spending.

Wells Fargo had an Overweight on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) as it expects the Auth0 acquisition as a game-changer for Okta. Wells Fargo saw growth in the core business (ex-Auth0) remains strong. 

The new IGA and PAM products, set to be launched in mid-2022 and 2023, respectively, should drive more significant deals and market share gains. 

Okta will continue progressing toward its targeted FCF margin of 20% over the next four years, which is not yet reflected in the current valuation.

Price Action: SQ shares traded lower by 6.42% at $107.16 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
