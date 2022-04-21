Bon Natural Life Plans To Launch New Multi-Functional Health Supplements
- Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) has developed new nutraceutical compounds, Glucoraphanin (GF) and Sulforaphane (SFN), extracted from cruciferous vegetables.
- The compounds could provide immunity support and improve certain regulatory health functions.
- The company plans to launch GF and SFN-based consumer products, including immune system boosters, digestive boosters, sleep aid products, and weight loss products, in the next six months.
- The products will be launched through multiple sales channels, including direct sales to pharmacies and enterprise clients, e-commerce platforms, and distributors.
- Price Action: BON shares are trading higher by 4.57% at $3.66 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care General