30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) shares gained 34.3% to $5.72.
  • Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) shares climbed 19.3% to $10.62.
  • Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) gained 17% to $5.16. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Director Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fund I U.G.P., Ltd acquired a total of 1,070,000 shares at an average price of $3.69.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) jumped 12.9% to $45.27 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 11.6% to $51.91. United Airlines announced downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company expects to return to profitability in Q2.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) gained 11.3% to $6.25.
  • Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) surged 10.5% to $33.37. Green Plains achieved breakthrough 60% protein concentration and record-high renewable corn oil yield.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 9.5% to $3.1650.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 9.1% to $1,066.52 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company reported production of 305,407 vehicles and deliveries of 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69% and 68% year-over-year, respectively.
  • Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) gained 8.8% to $11.66. Sabre will host a conference call at 09:00 AM ET on May 3, 2022, to discuss Q1 2022 earnings results.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) jumped 8.3% to $4.2250.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 7.4% to $20.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 guidance.
  • Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) gained 7.4% to $463.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 7.1% to $1.51 after dipping around 17% on Wednesday.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) surged 6.8% to $180.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) shares rose 6.4% to $71.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) fell 36.2% to $0.2170 after the company received written responses from the FDA under a Type C meeting request regarding the AP-013 Phase 3 trial results. The FDA disagreed with the proposed change from the Intent-To-Treat population to the modified Intent-To-Treat population. FDA did not agree AP-013 could serve as a second pivotal trial for Ampion.
  • Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) fell 17.2% to $16.43 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares tumbled 15.9% to $78.29 after the company reported Q1 results. Jefferies and Stifel downgraded the stock to Hold.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) fell 15.6% to $1.94.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 13.8% to $0.1811. ToughBuilt Industries recently said FY21 EPS results were higher than the previous year.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 12.3% to $28.15.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 11.5% to $0.6170. ION Geophysical shares jumped 91% on Wednesday after the company announced it has been awarded a five-year contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum for a digital solution to manage Marine Logistics.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) fell 10.8% to $77.54 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 10.7% to $3.3550.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) fell 9.3% to $46.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales and issued FY22 guidance below estimates. Piper Sandler downgraded Sleep Number from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $62 to $49.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) dropped 8.8% to $2.9250 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $4 to $3.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 8.7% to $7.49. Rite Aid confirmed it previously rejected a non-binding, off-market proposal from Spear Point Capital Management (Spear Point) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company’s common stock.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dropped 6.6% to $23.19. Century Aluminum is expected to report Q1 earnings on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) fell 5.1% to $210.05 after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Evercore ISI Group also downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line.

