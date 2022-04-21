 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Harmonic Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Harmonic Shares Are Trading Higher Today
  • Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLITadded support for HDR10+ technology to its VOS360 cloud streaming platform and XOS software-based advanced media processing solution.
  • The technology would enable richer video experiences with punchier, more dynamic images.
  • SVP Shahar Bar said, "Adding support for HDR10+ technology to our cloud streaming and software-based solutions allows audiences to see every light, shadow, and color flawlessly."
  • HDR10+, a high dynamic range (HDR) technology that adds dynamic metadata to HDR10 source files to optimize the color contrast and image details of each frame of the HDR video to the consumer's display capabilities. 
  • The first trial of HDR10+ technology on the VOS360 cloud streaming platform is underway with Evoca, an affordable pay-TV service.
  • Evoca VP Michael Chase said, "We are currently trialing the use of HDR10+ on Harmonic's VOS360 platform to eventually provide even higher video quality to subscribers." "Thanks to Harmonic's expertise in video technology innovation, Evoca could become the world's first ATSC 3.0 service that offers an ultra-high-definition channel encoded by HDR10+ for exceptional high dynamic range."
  • Analyst Rating: Barclays analyst Tim Long upgraded Harmonic from Equal-Weight to Overweight with an $11 price target (26.2% upside).
  • Price Action: HLIT shares traded higher by 2.87% at $8.97 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for HLIT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HLIT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLIT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com