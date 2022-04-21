Here's Why Harmonic Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) added support for HDR10+ technology to its VOS360 cloud streaming platform and XOS software-based advanced media processing solution.
- The technology would enable richer video experiences with punchier, more dynamic images.
- SVP Shahar Bar said, "Adding support for HDR10+ technology to our cloud streaming and software-based solutions allows audiences to see every light, shadow, and color flawlessly."
- HDR10+, a high dynamic range (HDR) technology that adds dynamic metadata to HDR10 source files to optimize the color contrast and image details of each frame of the HDR video to the consumer's display capabilities.
- The first trial of HDR10+ technology on the VOS360 cloud streaming platform is underway with Evoca, an affordable pay-TV service.
- Evoca VP Michael Chase said, "We are currently trialing the use of HDR10+ on Harmonic's VOS360 platform to eventually provide even higher video quality to subscribers." "Thanks to Harmonic's expertise in video technology innovation, Evoca could become the world's first ATSC 3.0 service that offers an ultra-high-definition channel encoded by HDR10+ for exceptional high dynamic range."
- Analyst Rating: Barclays analyst Tim Long upgraded Harmonic from Equal-Weight to Overweight with an $11 price target (26.2% upside).
- Price Action: HLIT shares traded higher by 2.87% at $8.97 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for HLIT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for HLIT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas