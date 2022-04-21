Cathay Pacific Plans To Lure Pilots With Special Allowances: Bloomberg
- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (OTC: CPCAY) (OTC: CPCAF) has come up with a slew of allowances for pilots to curb mass resignations, Bloomberg reported.
- The pilots operating in Hong Kong are seemingly upset about the effect of the country’s stringent COVID-19 policies on travel.
- The report noted that starting in 2023, senior captains will get a monthly allowance of HK$36,000 ($4,590), amounting to HK$432,000 annually.
- The airline has also allotted school fee allowances totaling HK$100,000 per child for up to three children.
- At the end of 2021, Cathay employed 16,721 people, the least since 2005.
- Price Action: CPCAY shares closed lower by 1.48% at $4.67 on Wednesday.
