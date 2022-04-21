 Skip to main content

Cathay Pacific Plans To Lure Pilots With Special Allowances: Bloomberg
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 6:57am   Comments
  • Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (OTC: CPCAY) (OTC: CPCAF) has come up with a slew of allowances for pilots to curb mass resignations, Bloomberg reported.
  • The pilots operating in Hong Kong are seemingly upset about the effect of the country’s stringent COVID-19 policies on travel.
  • The report noted that starting in 2023, senior captains will get a monthly allowance of HK$36,000 ($4,590), amounting to HK$432,000 annually.
  • The airline has also allotted school fee allowances totaling HK$100,000 per child for up to three children.
  • At the end of 2021, Cathay employed 16,721 people, the least since 2005.
  • Price Action: CPCAY shares closed lower by 1.48% at $4.67 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

