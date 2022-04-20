Cathie Wood Sells $66M In Tesla Stock On Earnings Day

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management lowered exposure to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday when its stock fell in regular trading hours and piled up more shares in the cryptocurrency-linked fintech Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the dip.

The popular money managing firm sold 67,884 shares, estimated to be worth $66.3 million, in the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company.

Tesla stock closed 4.96% lower at $977.2 on Wednesday but rose 5.5% in extended trading after quarterly results. Shares of the company are down 18.6% year-to-date.

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla through three of its six actively traded exchange funds, namely Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ), and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

The three ETFs held about 1.47 million shares worth $1.50 billion in Tesla before Wednesday’s trade.

Ark Invest has been booking profit in the stock every now and then.

Last week, it assigned a wilder price target of $4,600 on Tesla by 2026, up from a prior estimate of $3,000 by 2025.

Tesla on Wednesday reported record first-quarter earnings and revealed plans to produce more than 1.5 million vehicles this year.

Ark, a known Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull, also bought 167,810 shares worth $24.7 million in Coinbase.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, which are down 41.4% year-to-date, closed 2.7% lower at $147 on Wednesday.

The asset management firm has been piling up shares in Coinbase, which enables users to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Ark Invest held 6.32 million shares of Coinbase, worth $957 million, before Wednesday’s trade via ARKK, ARK and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

