Honda (NYSE: HMC) Bets Big On Hybrid Vehicles

With several territories across the world planning to phase out internal combustion engine cars in favor of zero-emission electric vehicles, most carmakers are hedging their bets on electric vehicles. Rising greenhouse gas emission levels coupled with climate change have underscored the need for clean, emission-free transportation.

Since EVs run on electricity and produce zero emissions at the tailpipe, they are a good replacement for fossil fuel vehicles. As such, automakers have…

Read More>>

About Green Car Stocks

Green Car Stocks (GCS) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (EV), as well as other emerging market opportunities in the green sector. The company provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from Green Car Stocks, text “Green” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.GreenCarStocks.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Green Car Stocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: https://www.GreenCarStocks.com/Disclaimer

Green Car Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

www.GreenCarStocks.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@GreenCarStocks.com

Green Car Stocks is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.