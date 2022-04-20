Honda (NYSE: HMC) Bets Big On Hybrid Vehicles
With several territories across the world planning to phase out internal combustion engine cars in favor of zero-emission electric vehicles, most carmakers are hedging their bets on electric vehicles. Rising greenhouse gas emission levels coupled with climate change have underscored the need for clean, emission-free transportation.
Since EVs run on electricity and produce zero emissions at the tailpipe, they are a good replacement for fossil fuel vehicles. As such, automakers have…
About Green Car Stocks
Green Car Stocks (GCS) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (EV), as well as other emerging market opportunities in the green sector. The company provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where news, content and information converge.
To receive SMS text alerts from Green Car Stocks, text “Green” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit https://www.GreenCarStocks.com
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Green Car Stocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: https://www.GreenCarStocks.com/Disclaimer
Green Car Stocks
Los Angeles, CA
www.GreenCarStocks.com
415.949.5050 Office
Editor@GreenCarStocks.com
Green Car Stocks is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.
This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Emerging Markets Markets