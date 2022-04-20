 Skip to main content

MedCerts Launches Three New Online Education Offerings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 1:18pm   Comments
  • MedCerts, an e-learning company owned by Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN), offers three new fully online education offerings, Medical Lab Assistant, Surgical Tech, and Sterile Processing Technician roles. 
  • The new programs will supplement MedCert's existing certification training programs, providing students an entry to careers in allied health.
  • "Healthcare jobs are in high demand in every corner of the country. Medical Labs, research facilities, hospitals, and surgical centers need to get qualified candidates in the door," said CEO Jason Aubrey.
  • The company has launched programs to cater to the prevailing shortage of qualified health workers.
  • Price Action: LRN shares are trading higher by 12.2% at $39.74 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

