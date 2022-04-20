 Skip to main content

Yatra Online Launches Meta Search Tool For Business Travelers
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
Yatra Online Launches Meta Search Tool For Business Travelers
  • Travel services provider Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) has launched a Meta Search tool on its corporate travel booking platform. 
  • The company expects the tool to enhance booking convenience and save costs for business travelers. 
  • Large corporations with multiple vendor partners will be able to search across the vendors and display the best available options for their employees on a single screen, along with rates.
  • The tool will allow multiple vendors to offer their most competitive bids for travel requests and act as a single-window for travel requisition, receipt, and expense management.
  • Price Action: YTRA shares are trading higher by 1.20% at $1.69 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks General

