Yatra Online Launches Meta Search Tool For Business Travelers
- Travel services provider Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) has launched a Meta Search tool on its corporate travel booking platform.
- The company expects the tool to enhance booking convenience and save costs for business travelers.
- Large corporations with multiple vendor partners will be able to search across the vendors and display the best available options for their employees on a single screen, along with rates.
- The tool will allow multiple vendors to offer their most competitive bids for travel requests and act as a single-window for travel requisition, receipt, and expense management.
- Price Action: YTRA shares are trading higher by 1.20% at $1.69 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks General