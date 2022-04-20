 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Orphan Barrel Launches Fable & Folly Whiskey
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Orphan Barrel Launches Fable & Folly Whiskey
  • Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) owned project Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. has launched Fable & Folly whiskey aged fourteen years.
  • Fable & Folly includes the last remaining stocks of Barterhouse, Forged Oak, and various Rhetoric releases.
  • The special edition bottle is available in limited quantities at select spirits retailers nationwide with an SRP of $149.99 for 750mL.
  • Fable & Folly can be purchased on ReserveBar, Drizly.com or the Drizly app, where shipping and delivery are available.
  • Price Action: DEO shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $204.20 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DEO)

EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage Appoints Beverage Industry Veteran Ron Wall As Finance Chief
It Might Be All In The Distribution For This Beverage Brand Reporting New Agreements With Walmart And Kroger
Diageo Launches Astral Tequila
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Neuraxpharm, Flower One, Flowr Corp, Decibel, YourWay Cannabis, Psychemedics
YourWay Cannabis Names Jakob Ripshtein Executive Chairman
Cocktail Hour? This Company Looks To Shake Things Up With Flavored Liquors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com