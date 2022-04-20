Orphan Barrel Launches Fable & Folly Whiskey
- Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) owned project Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. has launched Fable & Folly whiskey aged fourteen years.
- Fable & Folly includes the last remaining stocks of Barterhouse, Forged Oak, and various Rhetoric releases.
- The special edition bottle is available in limited quantities at select spirits retailers nationwide with an SRP of $149.99 for 750mL.
- Fable & Folly can be purchased on ReserveBar, Drizly.com or the Drizly app, where shipping and delivery are available.
- Price Action: DEO shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $204.20 on the last check Wednesday.
