Guess Launches In-Store Recycling Program
- Guess? Inc (NYSE: GES) has launched its in-store customer recycling program in partnership with social enterprise Homeboy Recycling.
- Through this partnership with GUESS, Homeboy Recycling is starting a new category of services within the textile and apparel sector.
- The Guess recycling program is available to customers at all of its Guess, Guess Factory, accessories, and Marciano stores across the U.S.
- Customers can bring in more than five clothing items of any brand to any GUESS store and receive a 15% discount on their next full-priced qualifying purchase.
- The items will then be sent to Homeboy Recycling to be sorted and processed for repair and resale, upcycling, and recycling.
- Price Action: GES shares are trading lower by 0.96% at $23.80 on the last check Wednesday.
