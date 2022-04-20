 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guess Launches In-Store Recycling Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Guess Launches In-Store Recycling Program
  • Guess? Inc (NYSE: GES) has launched its in-store customer recycling program in partnership with social enterprise Homeboy Recycling.
  • Through this partnership with GUESS, Homeboy Recycling is starting a new category of services within the textile and apparel sector.
  • The Guess recycling program is available to customers at all of its Guess, Guess Factory, accessories, and Marciano stores across the U.S.
  • Customers can bring in more than five clothing items of any brand to any GUESS store and receive a 15% discount on their next full-priced qualifying purchase.
  • The items will then be sent to Homeboy Recycling to be sorted and processed for repair and resale, upcycling, and recycling.
  • Price Action: GES shares are trading lower by 0.96% at $23.80 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GES)

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Guess Before The Dividend Payout
CNBC's Final Trades: Cadence Design Systems, Amazon, Guess And This Brick-And-Mortar Retail Giant
All The Stocks That Moved Wednesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Guess? Signs $175M Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Wednesday's Fed Rate Hike
5 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com