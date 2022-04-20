HF Foods Appoints Xi Lin As Operations Head
- HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ: HFFG) has appointed Xi Lin (aka Felix Lin) as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 1, 2022.
- Lin will report directly to the CEO of the Company.
- Most recently, Lin was VP and a Senior Strategy Officer for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD).
- Lin has served as an independent board member for HF Foods since November 2019. He will continue to serve on the board until another Independent Director is appointed.
- Lin holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting from Mercer University, a Master of Accounting degree from Georgia College and State University, and a Master's in Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
- Price Action: HFFG shares closed higher by 0.50% at $6.02 on Tuesday.
