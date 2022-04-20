 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HF Foods Appoints Xi Lin As Operations Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 8:49am   Comments
Share:
HF Foods Appoints Xi Lin As Operations Head
  • HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ: HFFGhas appointed Xi Lin (aka Felix Lin) as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 1, 2022.
  • Lin will report directly to the CEO of the Company.
  • Most recently, Lin was VP and a Senior Strategy Officer for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD).
  • Lin has served as an independent board member for HF Foods since November 2019. He will continue to serve on the board until another Independent Director is appointed.
  •  Lin holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting from Mercer University, a Master of Accounting degree from Georgia College and State University, and a Master's in Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  • Price Action: HFFG shares closed higher by 0.50% at $6.02 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HFFG)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com