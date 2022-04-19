 Skip to main content

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 19, 2022 10:14pm   Comments
Cathie Wood Cuts Twitter Stake By $5.3M Amid Takeover Bids From Elon Musk, Others

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sharply trimmed its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) stake as the microblogging site faces buyout bids from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and other private equity firms.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based money managing firm sold 114,576 shares, estimated to be worth $5.28 million, in the social media company.

Twitter stock closed 4.7% lower at $46.16 a share on Tuesday and is up 8.2% so far this year.

Ark has significantly trimmed its stake in Twitter this year just months after placing huge bets on the microblogging site. A bulk of the exposure was lowered in February when the company reported quarterly earnings.

See Also: Cathie Wood Trims Twitter Stake By $8.7M As Elon Musk Declines Board Seat

The firm currently holds Twitter shares via two of its six actively traded exchange funds — the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

The two ETFs held 1.12 million shares of Twitter, worth $54.6 million, before Tuesday’s trade. The latest sale lowers Ark Invest’s exposure to Twitter by about 10%.

See Also: Apollo Global Ready To Team Up With Elon Musk For Twitter Bid: Report

Apart from Musk’s $43 billion takeover bid, Twitter has also caught the interest of other buyout firms, one of which is considering teaming up with the world's richest man.

The company’s board has put a "poison pill" in place to thwart Musk’s attempt to buy more stake in the company. The billionaire entrepreneur currently owns about 9% of Twitter.

The microblogging site may provide more details during its quarterly earnings report next week. 

Here are a few other key Ark Invest trades on Tuesday:

  • Bought 782,043 shares, estimated to be worth $3.75 million, in Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD). The stock closed 1.2% lower at $4.8 a share on Tuesday.
  • Bought 100 shares, estimated to be worth $261,062, in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG). The stock closed 2% higher at $2,610.6 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

