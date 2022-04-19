Cathie Wood Cuts Twitter Stake By $5.3M Amid Takeover Bids From Elon Musk, Others

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sharply trimmed its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) stake as the microblogging site faces buyout bids from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and other private equity firms.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based money managing firm sold 114,576 shares, estimated to be worth $5.28 million, in the social media company.

Twitter stock closed 4.7% lower at $46.16 a share on Tuesday and is up 8.2% so far this year.

Ark has significantly trimmed its stake in Twitter this year just months after placing huge bets on the microblogging site. A bulk of the exposure was lowered in February when the company reported quarterly earnings.

The firm currently holds Twitter shares via two of its six actively traded exchange funds — the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

The two ETFs held 1.12 million shares of Twitter, worth $54.6 million, before Tuesday’s trade. The latest sale lowers Ark Invest’s exposure to Twitter by about 10%.

Apart from Musk’s $43 billion takeover bid, Twitter has also caught the interest of other buyout firms, one of which is considering teaming up with the world's richest man.

The company’s board has put a "poison pill" in place to thwart Musk’s attempt to buy more stake in the company. The billionaire entrepreneur currently owns about 9% of Twitter.

The microblogging site may provide more details during its quarterly earnings report next week.

