Apollo Global Ready To Team Up With Elon Musk For Twitter Bid: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 10:41pm   Comments
Apollo Global Ready To Team Up With Elon Musk For Twitter Bid: Report

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is open to teaming up with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk or any other bidder to finance a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) buyout, the New York Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: Apollo is the latest private equity firm after Thoma Bravo LP last week reportedly contacted Twitter to express interest in putting together an acquisition offer that would rival Musk's $43 billion bid, it was reported earlier in the day, citing the Wall Street Journal.

Apollo’s participation to finance a deal would reportedly be through its credit investment platform and not its private equity business.

See Also: Twitter Takes The Poison Pill: Here's What It Means For Elon Musk And Shareholders

Why It Matters: Twitter had on Friday adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a “poison pill,” in a bid to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover efforts. 

Musk later tweeted “Love Me Tender,” suggesting he may make a tender offer to buy shares directly from Twitter shareholders.

The microblogging site may provide more details during its quarterly earnings due on April 28.

Price Action: Twitter stock closed 7.5% higher at $48.5 a share on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk private equity thoma bravo

