Ferrari Unveils 296 GTS Convertible Hybrid Model
- Luxury sports car maker Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) has unveiled the new 296 GTS convertible, its fourth plug-in hybrid model.
- Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2023, Reuters reported.
- The report noted the new model follows the SF 90 Stradale in 2019, its convertible version called SF90 Spider in 2020, and 296 GTB in 2021.
- The maximum speed of the vehicle is expected to be more than 330 Km per hour.
- Price Action: RACE shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $222.24 on the last check Tuesday.
