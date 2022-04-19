 Skip to main content

Ferrari Unveils 296 GTS Convertible Hybrid Model
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 1:35pm   Comments
Ferrari Unveils 296 GTS Convertible Hybrid Model
  • Luxury sports car maker Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) has unveiled the new 296 GTS convertible, its fourth plug-in hybrid model.
  • Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2023, Reuters reported.
  • The report noted the new model follows the SF 90 Stradale in 2019, its convertible version called SF90 Spider in 2020, and 296 GTB in 2021.
  • The maximum speed of the vehicle is expected to be more than 330 Km per hour.
  • Price Action: RACE shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $222.24 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media General

