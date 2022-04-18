QQQ
The Next Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees A Big Opportunity In This Altcoin

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 18, 2022 9:11 AM | 1 min read

Robert Kiyosaki, the author behind the best-selling “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book series, has added another cryptocurrency to his portfolio.

What Happened: In an interview with Stansberry Research earlier this month, Kiyosaki confirmed that he had recently added Solana SOL/USD to his crypto portfolio, in addition to Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

See Also:  How To Buy Solana (SOL)

“Some people are advocating that Solana is the next Bitcoin, but why did you add this [SOL] now? Why do you like it,” asked Stansberry Research anchor Daniela Cambone.

“As we all know, there are insiders to every deal,” responded Kiyosaki.

“The best deals are always done early. So, when people say, ‘Do you invest in Bitcoin?’, [my answer is] yes, when it was $6,000. Solana is still early, and it’s got a possibility, it’s a long shot.”

The outspoken author has been vocal with his criticism of the Biden administration’s policies and their impact on the economic environment.

Last month, he predicted that the U.S. would seize all crypto and convert it into “government crypto.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOL was trading at $101.26, down 0.40% in the last 24 hours. BTC was trading at $39,800, down 1.11% and ETH was trading at $2,990, down 1.28% over the same period.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

