 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apollo Global Said To Consider An Offer For Twitter, Ready To Team Up With Elon Musk
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 10:41pm   Comments
Share:
Apollo Global Said To Consider An Offer For Twitter, Ready To Team Up With Elon Musk

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is open to teaming up with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk or any other bidder to finance a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) buyout, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: Apollo is the latest private equity firm after Thoma Bravo LP last week reportedly contacted Twitter to express interest in putting together an acquisition offer that would rival Musk's $43 billion bid.

Apollo’s participation to finance a deal would be through its credit investment platform and not its private equity business, according to the report.

See Also: Twitter Takes The Poison Pill: Here's What It Means For Elon Musk And Shareholders

Why It Matters: Twitter had on Friday adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a “poison pill,” in a bid to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover efforts. 

Musk later tweeted “Love Me Tender,” suggesting he may make a tender offer to buy shares directly from Twitter shareholders.

The microblogging site may provide more details during its quarterly earnings due on April 28.

Price Action: Twitter stock closed 7.5% higher at $48.5 a share on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 19, 2022
This Is How Elon Musk Says He Can Save Twitter $3M A Year
Another Company Considers Twitter Bid: Here's What Investors Should Know
Markets Finish Session Mixed Amid New 2-Year High For US 10-Year Treasury Note
Pardon My Cheesesteak? Barstool Sports Trademarks For New Restaurant: Here Are The Details
'If Elon Musk Wants To Buy Twitter, He Will': So Here's How To Trade It
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk private equity thoma bravoNews Social Media Rumors General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com