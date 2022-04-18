Apollo Global Said To Consider An Offer For Twitter, Ready To Team Up With Elon Musk

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is open to teaming up with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk or any other bidder to finance a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) buyout, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: Apollo is the latest private equity firm after Thoma Bravo LP last week reportedly contacted Twitter to express interest in putting together an acquisition offer that would rival Musk's $43 billion bid.

Apollo’s participation to finance a deal would be through its credit investment platform and not its private equity business, according to the report.

See Also: Twitter Takes The Poison Pill: Here's What It Means For Elon Musk And Shareholders

Why It Matters: Twitter had on Friday adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a “poison pill,” in a bid to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover efforts.

Musk later tweeted “Love Me Tender,” suggesting he may make a tender offer to buy shares directly from Twitter shareholders.

The microblogging site may provide more details during its quarterly earnings due on April 28.

Price Action: Twitter stock closed 7.5% higher at $48.5 a share on Monday.