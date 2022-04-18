 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Pauses Online Orders For 2022 Mustang Mach-E, Says Slammed By High Demand
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 8:57pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Pauses Online Orders For 2022 Mustang Mach-E, Says Slammed By High Demand

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has hit the pause button on new online orders for the 2022 edition of the Mustang Mach-E due to high demand, the company’s website showed on Monday.

What Happened: Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford has listed four Mach-Es priced between $43,895 to $61,995 as currently “not available for order,” on its website.

Ford is citing high demand and directing buyers to dealerships to check on inventory.

“Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order,” Ford’s website says.

“Limited inventory may be available at selected dealers.”

See Also: Ford Sold Half As Many Mustang Mach-E EVs As The Gas Variant In 2021 — The First Year Of Launch

Electrek first reported the development. 

Mach-E Sales & Production: Ford sold 6,734 Mach-Es in the first quarter of 2022, a rise of 1.8% year-on-year basis, but an 18.7% fall from the previous quarter. 

The automaker in February faced production challenges linked to semiconductor shortages, forcing it to idle eight of its plants in the U.S. and Mexico.

Ford aims to triple its Mach-E output to 200,000 units by 2023. The company plans to utilize the entire Cuautitlan plant in Mexico for the Mach-E, a spokesperson told Benzinga via email.

Ford made 18,152 Mach-Es in the first quarter, a rise of 22.5% on a year-on-year basis and 45.6% over the December quarter.

See Also: Ford Emphasizes Tesla-Like Strategy, Says Online Sales To Be A 'Bigger Part' Of Its Future

Ford began selling the Mach-E, its first all-electric crossover, in December 2020. At the time, the automaker sold just three units of the model. Mach-E competes with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLAModel Y.

Price Action: Ford stock closed 1.23% higher at $15.7 a share on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Ford's Stock Continues Drive North In This Key Trend: Here's How To Trade It
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Penske Truck Leasing Orders 750 All-Electric Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans
'A True Ford Icon' Jim Farley Celebrates Mustang's 58th Anniversary
EV Week In Review: Tesla Investors Lose Sleep Over Musk's Divided Attention, Ford F-150 EV Truck Has Release Date, GM Stitches Battery Material Deal And More
Ominous Death Cross Forms On Ford Motor's Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Model Y Mustang Mach-ENews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com