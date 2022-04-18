Why Chewy Stock Is Down Today

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares are trading lower Monday alongside several other stocks in the broader consumer discretionary sector amid overall market weakness as a rise in bond yields weighs on stocks.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury note reached new three-year highs last week before pulling back. It's moving higher again Monday, hovering around 2.86% at time of publication. The strength comes as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures.

Investors are also preparing to assess the financial impact stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a large number of companies are set to report earnings this week.

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the U.S.

CHWY 52-Week Range: $35.59 - $97.74

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 0.8% at $39.61 at time of publication.

Photo: rzierik from Pixabay.