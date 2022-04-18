What's Going On With Etsy Shares?

Etsy Inc ETSY shares are trading lower by 5.14% at $109.84 Monday morning. The stock may be experiencing volatility as some sellers on the platform strike and talk of forming a sellers union.

Announced in February during the company’s quarterly earnings report, Etsy said it was raising its seller transaction fee from 5% to 6.5%... Read More

See Also: Why DiDi Global Stock Is Falling

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the United States. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Etsy has a 52-week high of $307.75 and a 52-week low of $107.15.