TravelCenters Of America Launches New Fleet Credit Card Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 2:36pm   Comments
TravelCenters Of America Launches New Fleet Credit Card Program
  • TravelCenters Of America Inc (NASDAQTA) has launched TA Fleet Universal, a new fleet card payment program, powered by WEX Inc's (NYSE: WEX) global commerce platform.
  • The new TA Fleet Universal card can be used at 275 TA, Petro, or TA Express travel centers and at 16,000 truck stops and 95% of retail fueling stations nationwide, where WEX network cards are accepted.
  • Cardholders will benefit from fuel and product discounts that will also be available for TA's UltraOne Loyalty Program members.
  • Price Action: TA shares are trading higher by 3.32% at $40.16 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

