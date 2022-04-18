TravelCenters Of America Launches New Fleet Credit Card Program
- TravelCenters Of America Inc (NASDAQ: TA) has launched TA Fleet Universal, a new fleet card payment program, powered by WEX Inc's (NYSE: WEX) global commerce platform.
- The new TA Fleet Universal card can be used at 275 TA, Petro, or TA Express travel centers and at 16,000 truck stops and 95% of retail fueling stations nationwide, where WEX network cards are accepted.
- Cardholders will benefit from fuel and product discounts that will also be available for TA's UltraOne Loyalty Program members.
- Price Action: TA shares are trading higher by 3.32% at $40.16 on the last check Monday.
