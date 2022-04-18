 Skip to main content

Here's Why Credit Slashed Its Price Target On PayPal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 2:32pm   Comments
  • Credit Suisse slashed its price target for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to $155 from $190 (55.5% upside) and reiterated Outperform.
  • The re-rating followed model updates and increased levels of uncertainty stemming from multiple factors.
  • Also Read: Read Barclays' Take On Visa, Mastercard, PayPal Amid Present Macro Environment
  • The factors included CFO departure, inflationary pressures on low-income consumers, discretionary spending, supply chain impacts, and elevated user churn. 
  • PayPal's FY 2022 guidance calling for +15-17% revenue growth was not overly conservative amid persistent inflationary pressures on low-income consumers, the risk to discretionary spending in general, and China's outbound cross-border and other supply chains impacts.
  •  Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 1.45% at $100.83 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for PYPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PYPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

