Here's Why Credit Slashed Its Price Target On PayPal
- Credit Suisse slashed its price target for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to $155 from $190 (55.5% upside) and reiterated Outperform.
- The re-rating followed model updates and increased levels of uncertainty stemming from multiple factors.
- The factors included CFO departure, inflationary pressures on low-income consumers, discretionary spending, supply chain impacts, and elevated user churn.
- PayPal's FY 2022 guidance calling for +15-17% revenue growth was not overly conservative amid persistent inflationary pressures on low-income consumers, the risk to discretionary spending in general, and China's outbound cross-border and other supply chains impacts.
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 1.45% at $100.83 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for PYPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
