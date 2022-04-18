Kaival Brands Expands Bidi Vapor Distribution
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) has expanded its wholesaler and retailer distribution accounts for Bidi Vapor LLC, which are expected to reach 28,000 additional stores.
- "We anticipate the activation of approximately 3,900 new store locations over the next 45 days, including one new major retailer having already placed orders totaling more than $1.1 million," said CEO Niraj Patel.
- Kaival Brands anticipates marketing and selling all 11 flavored BIDI Sticks, subject to the FDA's enforcement discretion.
- Last September, the FDA issued its marketing denial order (MDO) to Bidi Vapor. Bidi Vapor secured the judicial stay of the MDO in February 2022.
- Bidi Vapor's flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) are now declared legal to sell, pending resolution of the ongoing litigation.
- Price Action: KAVL shares are trading higher by 8.68% at $1.32 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General