Raymond James Says Coupa Beat Oracle and SAP In Software Market Share Gains
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 12:22pm   Comments
  • Raymond James observed Gartner's report that saw Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) gain ~135 points of software market share in procurement, with a growth of 35%, more than double the industry average at ~16%.
  • While acquisitions aided that market share gain, Raymond saw that none of the most prominent players (mainly Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) with 43% share) grew faster than low double digits. 
  • While the overall spending on procurement has slowed during COVID, we think the data should help alleviate bearish concerns about Coupa's win rates changing. 
  • Price Action: COUP shares traded lower by 6.35% at $93.56 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for COUP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for COUP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
