Raymond James Says Coupa Beat Oracle and SAP In Software Market Share Gains
- Raymond James observed Gartner's report that saw Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) gain ~135 points of software market share in procurement, with a growth of 35%, more than double the industry average at ~16%.
- While acquisitions aided that market share gain, Raymond saw that none of the most prominent players (mainly Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) with 43% share) grew faster than low double digits.
- While the overall spending on procurement has slowed during COVID, we think the data should help alleviate bearish concerns about Coupa's win rates changing.
- Price Action: COUP shares traded lower by 6.35% at $93.56 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for COUP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for COUP
