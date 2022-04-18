A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Harbor Custom Dev (NASDAQ:HCDI) - P/E: 8.21 Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT) - P/E: 7.39 PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) - P/E: 8.4 New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) - P/E: 7.06 MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) - P/E: 5.68

Harbor Custom Dev saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.2 in Q3 to $0.15 now. Universal Health Realty's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.41, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.81%, which has decreased by 0.26% from 5.07% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share at $0.59, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.92. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.2%, which has increased by 0.07% from 3.13% last quarter.

Most recently, New Residential Inv reported earnings per share at $0.4, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.44. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.33%, which has increased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 9.22%.

This quarter, MFA Finl experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.17 in Q3 and is now $0.08. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.84%, which has increased by 1.08% from 9.76% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.