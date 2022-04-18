 Skip to main content

Fatburger Launches First Theme Park Location
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 10:24am   Comments
  • FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT) said its brand, Fatburger, has officially opened its first theme park location to date at Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.
  • The restaurant marks the second Fatburger in the state and will provide parkgoers with the chain's cooked to order burgers, fries, and milkshakes.
  • "We have been exploring opportunities to make this growth move for some time and are pleased that we are able to make our foray into this space with such a strong partner as Six Flags," said COO Jake Berchtold.
  • Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving burgers crafted specifically to each customer's liking.
  • Price Action: FAT shares are trading lower by 3.14% at $5.87 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

