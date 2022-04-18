 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares are trading significantly lower Monday morning after the company announced it has voluntarily withdrawn the pending Biologics License Application/supplemental New Drug Application for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.

The decision to withdraw the pending applications was based on recently updated overall survival data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial that showed an increasing imbalance in overall survival.

In addition, TG Therapeutics announced it has voluntarily withdrawn UKONIQ from sale for the approved indications of adult patients. The withdrawal decision was primarily based on the withdrawal of the aforementioned BLA and sNDA.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases.

See Also: 21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

TGTX 52-Week Range: $7.73 - $49.38

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 36.7% at $5.60 at time of publication.

Photo: jarmoluk from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGTX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
TG Therapeutics Retracts FDA Request For Ublituximab / Ukoniq Combo In Blood Cancers
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 17-April 23): J&J, Abbott Earnings, Adcom Test For TG Therapeutics And More
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For April PDUFA Dates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com