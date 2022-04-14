 Skip to main content

Amneal Scores Second US Biosimilars Approval With Alymsys In Oncology
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 6:21am   Comments
Amneal Scores Second US Biosimilars Approval With Alymsys In Oncology

The FDA approved Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) Biologics License Application (BLA) for bevacizumab-maly, a biosimilar referencing Avastin.

  • The product will be marketed under the proprietary name Alymsys and represents the third bevacizumab biosimilar approved in the U.S.
  • Alymsys was developed by mAbxience.
  • Bevacizumab-maly is a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor indicated for various oncology indications. 
  • The approval marks the second of three biosimilars approvals Amneal expects to receive this year in oncology. 
  • Earlier this year, Amneal received approval for Releuko (filgrastim-ayow), a filgrastim biosimilar referencing Neupogen, and the company's pegfilgrastim biosimilar referencing Neulasta is currently under review by the FDA.
  • According to IQVIA, U.S. annual sales for bevacizumab for the 12 months ended February 2022 were $2.6 billion, $1.6 billion of which represented biosimilar sales.
  • Price Action: AMRX shares closed 1.96% lower at $4.25 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

