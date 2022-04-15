 Skip to main content

Tesla Backpack Inspired By Cybertruck Design Seems To Be In The Cards
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2022 6:05am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has applied for a trademark for “CYBERBACKPACK” in the category of book bags and school bags.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led automaker has filed the trademark for the same term that is used by a Tesla fan to design his own Cybertruck-inspired backpack, according to a report from Electrek.

The fan-designed backpack includes a battery pack to charge devices on the go. 

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Tesla’s merchandise range includes or has included a Tesla Whistle, belt buckles, and flamethrowers.

On sale in the Lifestyle section of the Tesla store are products such as a wireless portable charger, a quadbike for children, and a “S3XY Mug.”

In January, the automaker began accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for some of the merchandise items. It also listed the prices of some items in DOGE.

It remains to be seen if the CYBERBACKPACK makes it to the store in the future. 

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed $3.6% higher at $1,022.37 in the regular session and rose 0.6% in after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Will Tesla Pull An AMC And Invest In Mining Companies? Here's What Elon Musk Suggested

Photo courtesy: Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cybertruck electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

