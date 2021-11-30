 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Mocks Apple Polishing Cloth And Entices His Millions-Strong Twitter Following To 'Blow The Whistle On Tesla!'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2021 11:18pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday took a swipe at Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) which recently introduced a $19 polishing cloth with an equally pricey, albeit shinier, accessory. 

What Happened: Musk asked his 61.5 million-strong Twitter following to not waste their money on that “silly Apple Cloth” but to “buy our whistle instead!”

The “Cyberwhiste” Musk referred to in his tweet is a $50 “limited-edition” accessory made from “medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish,” as per the Tesla store description.

“The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility,” as per the description.

Musk’s followers seem to have already exhausted Tesla’s store of whistles at press time as the item was listed as “Out of Stock.”

The Apple Polishing Cloth is still available on sale for $19 if a potential buyer is willing to wait 6-8 weeks for shipping.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Musk said last year that Cook refused to meet when the Model 3 program faced its “darkest days.” At the time, Musk wanted to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla.

This is not Musk’s first dig at the Tim Cook-led company. In August, Musk said he canceled Apple News as it was a major source of negativity in his life.

In July, Musk had fired off a tweet in support of Epic Games, the maker of “Fortnite,” which is locked in a battle with the iPhone maker over in-app purchase commissions levied by Apple.

At the time, Musk said, “Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right.”

This month, Apple’s shares touched new highs as the buzz surrounding a future “Apple Car” intensified. 

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed nearly 0.7% higher at $1,144.76 in the regular session. On the same day, Apple shares ended the regular session 3.16% higher at $165.30 and rose another 0.64% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple Car Goes Full-Throttle Under Kevin Lynch With An 'Ambitious And Aggressive Plan:' Gurman

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple Polishing Cloth Cyberwhistle Elon MuskNews Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

