Read Why Telsey Is Optimistic On This Apparel Company
- Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey noted Delta Apparel Inc’s (NYSE: DLA) guidance for 20% topline growth for second-quarter fiscal 2022 had exceeded her estimation of a 12% growth.
- The analyst said Delta’s activewear and DTG2GO would have double-digit sales growth.
- Activewear sales for the quarter were driven by higher unit sales, increased value-added services, and price increases that helped offset higher input costs.
- DTG2GO has benefitted from a continued expansion of digital-first technology and higher shipments.
- Telsey also raised EPS estimates reflecting stronger-than-anticipated topline performance.
- The analyst maintained the price target of $41 and a Less Risk rating for the shares.
- Price Action: DLA shares are trading higher by 0.68% at $31.30 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for DLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2019
|Roth Capital
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Feb 2019
|Roth Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Aug 2015
|Roth Capital
|Upgrades
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for DLA
