Read Why Telsey Is Optimistic On This Apparel Company
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 12:26pm   Comments
  • Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey noted Delta Apparel Inc’s (NYSE: DLA) guidance for 20% topline growth for second-quarter fiscal 2022 had exceeded her estimation of a 12% growth.
  • The analyst said Delta’s activewear and DTG2GO would have double-digit sales growth.
  • Activewear sales for the quarter were driven by higher unit sales, increased value-added services, and price increases that helped offset higher input costs.
  • DTG2GO has benefitted from a continued expansion of digital-first technology and higher shipments.
  • Telsey also raised EPS estimates reflecting stronger-than-anticipated topline performance.
  • The analyst maintained the price target of $41 and a Less Risk rating for the shares.
  • Price Action: DLA shares are trading higher by 0.68% at $31.30 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for DLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019Roth CapitalUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2019Roth CapitalDowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2015Roth CapitalUpgradesBuy

