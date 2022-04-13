 Skip to main content

A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 11:06am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) - P/E: 8.09
  2. Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) - P/E: 8.37
  3. AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) - P/E: 7.27
  4. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) - P/E: 5.96
  5. Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) - P/E: 8.41

Sturm Ruger & Co saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.98 in Q3 to $2.14 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.35%, which has increased by 1.32% from last quarter's yield of 4.03%.

Most recently, Preformed Line Products reported earnings per share at $1.79, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $2.15. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.27%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 1.35% last quarter.

AerCap Holdings saw a decrease in earnings per share from 4.04 in Q3 to $1.04 now. This quarter, Huttig Building Products experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.57 in Q3 and is now $0.27. Triton International saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.43 in Q3 to $2.67 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.17%, which has decreased by 0.24% from 4.41% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

