DatChat Shares Pop As It Looks To Realize Its Metaverse Ambitions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 11:00am   Comments
DatChat Shares Pop As It Looks To Realize Its Metaverse Ambitions
  • DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATSlooked to inaugurate its corporate headquarters and VenVūū demo centers in eight metaverses as planned.
  • The metaverse advertising platform and a communications and social media company also confirmed its 5,000 VenVūū Dynamic Content NFTs would go on sale Monday, May 9, after previously opening pre-sale registration on March 28.
  • The listed metaverses are Sandbox, Decentraland, Somnium Space, Cryptovoxels, Cornerstone Land, House of Kibaa, TCG World, and SuperWorld. 
  • VenVūū is an advertising platform that allows metaverse landowners and brands to connect using DatChat's proprietary patented and patent-pending NFT technology.
  • "We are excited to have solidified our presence in the Metaverse and believe our occupancy in each of the 'Big Four' enables us to become a pioneer in the monetization of metaverse parcels and NFTs," said DatChat CEO Darin Myman. "The technology demo centers in both Cryptovoxels and Decentraland are currently open for viewing our VenVūū platform technology."
  • Price Action: DATS shares traded higher by 5.05% at $1.75 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

