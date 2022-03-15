 Skip to main content

Google Scores Poorly On Pay, Promotion As Per Internal Survey: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 6:46am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's internal survey disclosed an unhappy workforce regarding critical issues like pay package and an ability to accomplish career goals, CNBC reports.
  • Contrastingly, Google's mission and values fetched the highest scores.
  • CEO Sundar Pichai won a favorable rating of 86% with less-flattering responses to specific Pichai questions.
  • In the cloud division, CEO Thomas Kurian noted a decline in execution and admitted there remains "barriers to decision-making."
  • Interestingly, Google employees also questioned its ability to execute when the tech firm welcomed its employees back to its offices after two years of remote work.
  • Retention and employee satisfaction assumed the most significant importance to Google and others in the tech sector as record numbers of people in the U.S. quit their jobs to explore newer avenues.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares are up by 0.36% at $2,544.00 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

