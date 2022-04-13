 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CNN's News Streaming Service Struggles To Attract Viewers, Casting Doubt Over Its Future
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 10:56am   Comments
Share:
CNN's News Streaming Service Struggles To Attract Viewers, Casting Doubt Over Its Future
  • Fewer than 10,000 people have watched Warner Bros.Discovery Inc's (NASDAQ: WBD) streaming service CNN+ daily since its March 29 launch, CNBC reports.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery looks to cut hundreds of millions of investment dollars for the service, given concern over its future. 
  • Incoming CNN chief Chris Licht will join Warner Bros. Discovery on May 1.
  • Also Read: Analysts Give Thumbs Up To This Newly Formed Media Giant; Compare It To Disney
  • The negligible viewership cast doubts on the future of alone news streaming services when entertainment-first options dominated the landscape. The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ posted over 10 million subscribers on its first day.
  • CNN's cable network suffered a significant decline in viewership last year but averaged 773,000 total viewers each day.
  • CNN+ lured big-name talent from rival news networks like Kasie Hunt from NBC News and Chris Wallace from Fox News. 
  • Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was open to offering CNN+ programming as a more extensive bundled HBO Max and Discovery+ offering, which boasted millions of subscribers.
  • Price Action: WBD shares traded higher by 5.19% at $25.96 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery Will Hit The Ground Running, BofA Says
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2022
Analysts Give Thumbs Up To This Newly Formed Media Giant; Compare It To Disney
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: AT&T
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com