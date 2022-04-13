 Skip to main content

Warren Buffett-Backed Tesla Rival BYD Teases Upcoming Electric Sedan With More More Images, Specs
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2022 4:46am   Comments
Chinese automaker BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) has teased more images and specifications of its upcoming electric sedan Seal, CnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing the company.

What Happened: BYD, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), said the Seal model will go on sale in three range variants.

The standard range model will have a maximum combined range of 341.7 miles, while the long-range version will have a 435-mile range. The top variant will have a maximum range of 404 miles. 

The top two variants are equipped with a 150kW  and a 230kW rear-mounted electric motor respectively, while the top variant has a front and rear motor power of 390kW.

See Also: Tesla's China Sales Jumped 85.5% In March

Why It Matters: BYD chairman and president Wang Chuanfu had in September revealed the Seal as a concept at the launch of its e-platform 3.0 for pure electric vehicles. Seal is the production version of the Ocean-X revealed last year.

The e-platform 3.0 implies that the Seal would be equipped with the BYD Blade Battery.

BYD’s Seal is expected to compete with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) most affordable electric sedan Model 3, a big volume generator for the Elon Musk-led company. 

Price Action: BYDDY closed 0.86% lower at $56.6 a share on  Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: BYD

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chinese EV Stocks electric vehicles EVs

