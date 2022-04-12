 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Reopens Roadster Reservations In China, A Day After US Bookings Return
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 10:33pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Reopens Roadster Reservations In China, A Day After US Bookings Return

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is once again accepting reservations for its electric sports car Roadster in China after pausing pre-orders last year, the electric vehicle maker’s website showed.

What Happened: Customers in China can pre-order a Roadster by paying a refundable deposit of $52,120.

Tesla on Tuesday reopened Roadster reservations in the United States, with a $50,000 booking amount.  

The EV maker has not revealed the final prices for the Roadster. Austin, Texas-based Tesla’s website says the Roadster can clock 621 miles when fully charged and will be equipped with a 200-kWh battery.

Tesla had taken down the pricing and stopped accepting new reservations for the Roadster in December 2021. 

See Also: Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update At 'Cyber Rodeo' Event

A Year Of Launches: The Roadster, which was Tesla’s first-ever production car, is making a comeback and is expected to be launched next year. 

Musk earlier this month said Tesla will begin production of the hotly anticipated Cybertruck in 2023, the Tesla Semi, and the Roadster. 

Tesla is also currently accepting reservations for all of the above vehicles. The Cybertruck can be preordered by paying a refundable deposit of $100, while the Semi can be booked for $20,000. 

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 1.13% higher at $986.9 a share on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Sued By Former Twitter Shareholders Over Late Stake Disclosure: Report
Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation
Betting Against U.S. Treasury Bonds Pays Off: Seizing Russia's Dollar Assets Doesn't Seem To Have Made U.S. Treasuries More Attractive To Foreign Buyers
Did Donald Trump-Affiliated SPAC Stock Spike On Fox News Joining Truth Social?
Benzinga Asks: What Will Elon Musk's Stake Be In Twitter In 6 Months? Over 65% Said This
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com