Tesla Reopens Roadster Reservations In China, A Day After US Bookings Return

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is once again accepting reservations for its electric sports car Roadster in China after pausing pre-orders last year, the electric vehicle maker’s website showed.

What Happened: Customers in China can pre-order a Roadster by paying a refundable deposit of $52,120.

Tesla on Tuesday reopened Roadster reservations in the United States, with a $50,000 booking amount.

The EV maker has not revealed the final prices for the Roadster. Austin, Texas-based Tesla’s website says the Roadster can clock 621 miles when fully charged and will be equipped with a 200-kWh battery.

Tesla had taken down the pricing and stopped accepting new reservations for the Roadster in December 2021.

See Also: Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update At 'Cyber Rodeo' Event

A Year Of Launches: The Roadster, which was Tesla’s first-ever production car, is making a comeback and is expected to be launched next year.

Musk earlier this month said Tesla will begin production of the hotly anticipated Cybertruck in 2023, the Tesla Semi, and the Roadster.

Tesla is also currently accepting reservations for all of the above vehicles. The Cybertruck can be preordered by paying a refundable deposit of $100, while the Semi can be booked for $20,000.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 1.13% higher at $986.9 a share on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla