Blue Bird Bags Order For Eight Electric School Buses Fom OUSD In California
- Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) has received an order for eight electric school buses from Orange Unified School District (OUSD) in California. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Through the order, the school district will more than double the size of its current Blue Bird electric school bus fleet.
- The company expects to deliver eight buses in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The company's All American Type D electric buses can carry a maximum of 84 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge.
- Price Action: BLBD shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $17.70 on the last check Tuesday.
