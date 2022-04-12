 Skip to main content

Blue Bird Bags Order For Eight Electric School Buses Fom OUSD In California
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
  • Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) has received an order for eight electric school buses from Orange Unified School District (OUSD) in California. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Through the order, the school district will more than double the size of its current Blue Bird electric school bus fleet.
  • The company expects to deliver eight buses in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The company's All American Type D electric buses can carry a maximum of 84 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. 
  • Price Action: BLBD shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $17.70 on the last check Tuesday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap General

