Kohl's Receives $9B Buyout Offer From Franchise Group: Reuters
- Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) has received a $9 billion buyout offer from Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG), Reuters reported.
- The report specified that the franchise Group plans to pay $69 per share of Kohl’s.
- Kohl’s, under pressure from activist hedge funds regarding a sale, will now have more options with Franchise’s entry.
- The report also noted Hudson's Bay Company is planning to offer $70 per Kohl’s share.
- Kohl’s has also received an offer from the private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
- Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 6.52% at $60.97 on the last check Tuesday.
