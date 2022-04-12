 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kohl's Receives $9B Buyout Offer From Franchise Group: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Kohl's Receives $9B Buyout Offer From Franchise Group: Reuters
  • Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) has received a $9 billion buyout offer from Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG), Reuters reported.
  • The report specified that the franchise Group plans to pay $69 per share of Kohl’s.
  • Kohl’s, under pressure from activist hedge funds regarding a sale, will now have more options with Franchise’s entry.
  • The report also noted Hudson's Bay Company is planning to offer $70 per Kohl’s share.
  • Kohl’s has also received an offer from the private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
  • Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 6.52% at $60.97 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRG + KSS)

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 12, 2022: Veru, Kohl's Corporation, BioCardia, And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Vitamin Shoppe Partners With Logicbroker To Elevate Drop Shipping Capabilities
Kohl's Extends Credit Card Partnership With Capital One
Why Are Kohl's Shares Trading Higher Today
Harvest One Cannabis Signs Distribution Deal With FRG For Dream Water And LivRelief Brands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com