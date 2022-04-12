 Skip to main content

Boeing Picks Spirit AeroSystems To Support B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 11:43am   Comments
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPRreceived a contract award from Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to provide engine pylons and nacelles for the initial phase of the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP).
  • The total CERP effort is expected to replace 608 engines on the U.S. Air Force fleet of B-52H models.
  • Spirit will support in extending the life of the B-52 Stratofortress through at least 2050. The B-52 first entered the U.S. Air Force fleet in 1955.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $178.00 and SPR higher by 3.08% at $45.90 on the last check Tuesday.

