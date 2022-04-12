Boeing Picks Spirit AeroSystems To Support B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) received a contract award from Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to provide engine pylons and nacelles for the initial phase of the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP).
- The total CERP effort is expected to replace 608 engines on the U.S. Air Force fleet of B-52H models.
- Spirit will support in extending the life of the B-52 Stratofortress through at least 2050. The B-52 first entered the U.S. Air Force fleet in 1955.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $178.00 and SPR higher by 3.08% at $45.90 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.