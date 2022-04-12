 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Worksport To Produce Working Models For Upcoming Hyundai Vehicle
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Worksport To Produce Working Models For Upcoming Hyundai Vehicle
  • Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) has recently signed a letter of understanding with Hyundai America Technical Center Inc (HATCI) to produce prototypes of the Worksport SOLIS and a modified version of the COR energy storage system.
  • HATCI, a division of Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF), has provided Worksport 3D Data specifically for the Hyundai Santa Cruz's bed geometry.
  • The working SOLIS and COR models for Hyundai's yet-to-be-announced vehicle are expected to be ready by October 2022.
  • Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 8.21% at $2.90 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HYMTF + WKSP)

Peering Into Worksport Ltd. - Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Hyundai Motor America Registers 1.4% Retail Sales Growth In Q1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com