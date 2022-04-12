Worksport To Produce Working Models For Upcoming Hyundai Vehicle
- Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) has recently signed a letter of understanding with Hyundai America Technical Center Inc (HATCI) to produce prototypes of the Worksport SOLIS and a modified version of the COR energy storage system.
- HATCI, a division of Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF), has provided Worksport 3D Data specifically for the Hyundai Santa Cruz's bed geometry.
- The working SOLIS and COR models for Hyundai's yet-to-be-announced vehicle are expected to be ready by October 2022.
- Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 8.21% at $2.90 on the last check Tuesday.
