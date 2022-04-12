 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 10:42am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) - P/E: 8.2
  2. GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53
  3. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) - P/E: 9.58
  4. TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) - P/E: 3.81
  5. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) - P/E: 4.41

Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.01 in Q3 and is now $-0.05. Intel has reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.09, which has decreased by 36.26% compared to Q3, which was 1.71. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.86%, which has increased by 0.32% from 2.54% in the previous quarter.

TSR saw a decrease in earnings per share from 3.18 in Q1 to $0.12 now. Most recently, Daqo New Energy reported earnings per share at $1.97, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $3.84.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (GVP + AVT)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2022
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com