5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) - P/E: 8.2 GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53 Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) - P/E: 9.58 TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) - P/E: 3.81 Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) - P/E: 4.41

Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.01 in Q3 and is now $-0.05. Intel has reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.09, which has decreased by 36.26% compared to Q3, which was 1.71. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.86%, which has increased by 0.32% from 2.54% in the previous quarter.

TSR saw a decrease in earnings per share from 3.18 in Q1 to $0.12 now. Most recently, Daqo New Energy reported earnings per share at $1.97, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $3.84.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.