Tesla Rival Xpeng Puts Up Special P7 Edition For Sale: Here's What You Need To Know
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 5:44am   Comments
Tesla Rival Xpeng Puts Up Special P7 Edition For Sale: Here's What You Need To Know

U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc’s (NYSE: XPEV) electric mid-size sedan P7 Black Label Edition that it announced last month is now available for sale, CnEVpost reported on Tuesday.

What Happened: The EV maker last month unveiled the special edition to celebrate the rollout of the 100,000th P7.

The XPeng P7 Black Label Edition is priced at $51,800. 

The P7 competes with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 electric sedan. Xpeng’s cheapest P7 is currently priced at around $38,400. 

Why It Matters: Xpeng rolled out the 100,000th P7 off the production line on March 23. Deliveries for the model began in June 2020.

Xpeng began selling the P7 in Norway late last year.

The maker competes with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and other electric vehicle companies in China.

Price Action: Xpeng stock closed 2.17% lower at $26.6 a share on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Xpeng

